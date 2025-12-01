Advertisement
All-New Kia Seltos Debuts On December 10, First Teaser Out Revealing…

All-New Kia Seltos: Kia India today revealed the first teaser of the all-new Seltos ahead of its world premiere on December 10. 

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Dec 01, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
All-New Kia Seltos Teaser Out: Kia India today revealed the first teaser of the all-new Seltos ahead of its world premiere on December 10. The teaser gives a sneak peek at the front design and also confirms major design upgrades. The new-gen Seltos looks very different from the current model. It gets a rectangular grille and a new split headlamp setup. The main headlamps sit inside a square housing, while tall vertical LED strips on the sides work as DRLs. The bonnet is almost flat now, which gives the SUV a bold, boxy look.

According to the pictures released by Kia, several new design elements are also confirmed. The SUV gets flush-type door handles, stylish new alloy wheels and C-shaped connected LED tail-lamps at the rear. This design reminds you of the Carens Clavis. The car in the teaser is finished in matte black, which hints that the X-Line variant will be available right from launch.

The biggest highlight is that the new Seltos will get a panoramic sunroof. Inside, the SUV is expected to get a huge tech upgrade, including dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a powered passenger seat with boss mode, ventilated rear seats and a powered tailgate.

Features like dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless charging and the Bose sound system are expected to continue. Safety should also get a boost with an improved Level 2 ADAS package, six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, a 360-degree camera and all-wheel disc brakes.

Speaking on the reveal, Gwanggu Lee MD and CEO Kia India, said, "The All-New Kia Seltos represents a bold evolution of India’s favourite mid-SUV. Every detail—from its striking design to advanced technology and enhanced performance—has been reimagined around the aspirations of our customers. This teaser gives just a glimpse of what’s to come, and we are thrilled to soon bring this sharper, bolder, and more refined Seltos to the Indian market."

The new Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 11.30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor.

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends

