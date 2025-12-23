All-New Kia Seltos Production Begins, Price Announcement On 2 January 2026

New Delhi: Kia India today commenced production of the all-new Kia Seltos at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The company will announce the prices of the new Kia Seltos on 02 January 2026, while bookings have already started with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Deliveries are expected to begin in mid-January.

Built to serve both domestic demand and exports to international markets, the Anantapur plant is Kia's first manufacturing facility in India and a key global production hub. It was established in 2019, and Seltos was the first product ever produced in the plant.

Since its inception, the plant has played a central role in Kia’s global strategy, making the Seltos not only one of the flagship models for India but also a significant contributor to Kia’s worldwide portfolio.

Managing Director & CEO, Kia India, Gwanggu Lee, said, "The roll-out of the all-new Kia Seltos marks a proud milestone for Kia India. With production now underway at our Anantapur facility, our teams are fully geared to ensure customers can take delivery of their new Seltos without long waiting periods."

He further said, "We are confident the new Seltos will once again redefine expectations in the segment and strengthen Kia’s leadership in India." Notably, the new Kia Seltos is developed on the new K3 platform, delivering enhanced safety and driving refinement.

The new Seltos is 95mm longer and 30mm wider than its predecessor. The wheelbase has also increased by 80mm to 2,690 mm, offering more cabin space. It now measures 4,460 mm in length (longest in the segment) and 1,830 mm in width.

On the exterior, it gets a new black high-gloss grille, ice cube LED projection headlamps with dynamic welcome function, LED DRLs with integrated turn signal, LED fog lamps, new 18-inch crystal cut alloy wheels with neon brake calipers, thicker cladding, new flush door handles, inverted L-shaped LED taillamps, an integrated rear spoiler with a hidden rear wiper and more.

In terms of features, it offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a 5-inch panel (for climate controls), ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 10-Way powered driver seat with lumbar adjustment and memory function, rear sunshades, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, OTA updates, connected tech and more.

For safety, it comes with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ESC, TPMS, ISOFIX, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS with 21 autonomous features.

The engine options include a Smartstream G1.5 Petrol (115PS, 144Nm), Smartstream G1.5 T-GDI Petrol (160PS, 253Nm) and 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel (116PS, 250Nm) engines.