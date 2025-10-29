All-New Renault Duster To Debut On January 26 - Here’s What We Know So Far

2026 Renault Duster: The iconic Renault Duster is ready to make a grand comeback in a completely new avatar in 2026. The French automaker has confirmed that the third-generation Duster will make its India debut on January 26, 2025. Once launched, it will compete in the midsize SUV segment against popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and Maruti Victors.

While Renault is yet to reveal full details, some key information about the upcoming SUV has already surfaced. The 2026 Renault Duster will be offered with multiple engine options, including petrol and hybrid powertrains. However, the hybrid variant is expected to arrive later. At launch, the Duster could get a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine for lower trims and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit for the higher variants.

The new Duster will see major upgrades in design, interiors, and features compared to the previous generation. The India-spec model is expected to share its features with the Australia-spec version. Highlights may include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, a wireless charger, front, side, and rear parking sensors, an electric parking brake and USB charging ports.

On the safety front, Renault is expected to equip the new Duster with Level 2 ADAS. The SUV will likely offer multiple airbags, hill hold assist, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, three-point seatbelts for all passengers, and seatbelt warning indicators.

In terms of styling, the 2026 Renault Duster will take inspiration from the Dacia Bigster. It will feature all-LED lights, a new front grille, Y-shaped headlamps and taillamps, bold wheel arches, rugged body cladding, sporty alloy wheels, and redesigned bumpers, giving it a modern and muscular SUV look.