All-New Tata Sierra SUV Launch Date Confirmed - Check Expected Price, Features & More

The wait for the all-new Tata Sierra is almost over. It will be launched on November 25, 2025. In Tata Motors’ lineup, the Sierra will be positioned above the Curvv and below the Harrier.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The wait for the all-new Tata Sierra is almost over. It will be launched on November 25, 2025. In Tata Motors’ lineup, the Sierra will be positioned above the Curvv and below the Harrier. It will compete directly with popular midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, and others in the same segment.

The competition in the segment is set to heat up further as Renault is also preparing to unveil the new Duster on January 26, 2026. While the complete details of the Sierra will be revealed closer to launch, several spy shots and videos have already given a hint at what to expect.

The all-new Tata Sierra will come with multiple powertrain choices - petrol, diesel, and electric. The petrol model is likely to debut Tata's new 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. This engine might power the higher trims, while the entry-level variants could use a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit. 

The diesel version is expected to borrow its 1.5-litre engine from the Curvv, and the Sierra EV could share its setup with the Harrier EV. Spy images suggest that the new Tata Sierra will feature three digital screens – a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, and a separate screen for the co-passenger.

The SUV is expected to come packed with premium features like a four-spoke illuminated steering wheel, Harman audio system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS, ESC, and 360-degree cameras.

Design-wise, the production-ready Sierra remains faithful to its original concept. It retains the tall, boxy stance, curved rear windows, and bold wheel arches, but now comes with sharper lines, connected DRLs, sleeker headlamps, and shorter overhangs.

The ICE-powered Tata Sierra is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom), while the EV version could be priced between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

