All-New Tata Sierra To Launch In November 2025 - Check Expected Price, Features And More

All-New Tata Sierra Details: The wait for the new Tata Sierra is finally coming to an end, with its official launch scheduled for November 2025. Although the exact launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. The upcoming Sierra will take on top rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder in the midsize SUV segment. The SUV will be available with both ICE (petrol and diesel) and electric powertrain options.

While detailed engine specs are yet to be disclosed, media reports suggest that the SUV will first launch with an all-new 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, followed by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol version. The diesel variant could use the 2.0-litre turbo engine, delivering 118PS and 260Nm of torque.

The Tata Sierra EV will directly compete with models like the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE.6, and MG ZS EV. It is expected to share its powertrain with the Harrier EV, offering a competitive range and strong performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Expected Prices

The ICE-powered Tata Sierra is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Sierra EV could start around Rs 18 lakh for the base variant with a smaller battery and go up to Rs 25 lakh for the top-end model featuring a larger battery and AWD system.

Features And Interior

The cabin will get inspiration from the Harrier EV. Spy shots reveal a triple-screen setup inside the Sierra, including a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster and a passenger-side display. The SUV will also feature a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a Harman sound system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Safety and tech features will include Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), ESC, 360-degree cameras, and multiple airbags.