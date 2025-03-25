All-New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Pre-Bookings Open Now, Launch Next Month

All-New Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Pre-Bookings Open: Volkswagen India has opened pre-bookings for the all-new Tiguan R-Line. The model will be available in Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect & Oyster Silver Metallic. Customers can secure their pre-bookings at Volkswagen dealerships nationwide or through the company's official website.

Built for a bigger presence, the Tiguan R-Line measures 4539 mm in length, 1859 mm in width, and 1656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2680 mm. Equipped with 2.0 l TSI petrol engine, the Tiguan R-Line delivers 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The company has confirmed that the all-new Tiguan R-Line launch will be held in April 2025; however, the exact date is yet to be announced.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “This year we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India."

"With the Tiguan R-Line we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems and much more in an SUV, that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over as today we commence

pre-bookings," he added.

In addition, the company has also commenced accepting customer interest for the Golf GTI on its official website. He said, "From today we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction.”