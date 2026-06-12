All you need to know about the BYD Seal U before it lands in India this year

New Delhi: BYD has confirmed that the Seal U is coming to India by the end of 2026. It will be the brand's first plug-in hybrid in the country and will introduce BYD's DM-i hybrid technology to Indian buyers. Until now, BYD has sold only electric vehicles in India. The Seal U changes that.

What is the BYD Seal U?

The Seal U is a five-seat SUV sold in international markets with two powertrain options: a full EV and a plug-in hybrid. In some markets, it goes by the name Sealion 6. The India-bound version will use the DM-I plug-in hybrid powertrain only.

How does the DM-i hybrid system work?

The DM-i setup combines a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, two electric motors, and an 18.3 kWh Blade LFP battery pack. In everyday driving, the electric motors do most of the work. The petrol engine mostly acts as a generator, only taking over direct wheel drive under high load. The system switches automatically between pure EV, series hybrid, and parallel hybrid modes without any input from the driver.

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Unlike a conventional strong hybrid with a small battery, the Seal U's larger pack lets you plug in and charge externally, making it behave like a proper EV for daily commutes.

Range and performance

BYD claims a combined range of over 1,200 km on a full tank and full charge. In pure EV mode, the international-spec model can cover up to 126 km, while BYD's broader DM-i system claims up to 200 km of electric-only range. India-spec figures may differ.

Internationally, the front-wheel drive version produces 218 hp and 300 Nm. The all-wheel drive variant adds a rear motor, pushing output to 323 hp and 550 Nm, with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. The 18.3 kWh battery supports both AC and DC charging, with DC charging from 30 to 80 percent taking around 35 minutes in European spec.

Features

The Seal U shares its design language with the Sealion 7 already on sale in India, with the key difference being a functional front grille for the petrol engine. International models get BYD's signature 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, powered heated and ventilated front seats, an Infinity sound system, and V2L capability to power external devices from the car's battery.

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Safety kit includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera. India-spec equipment is yet to be confirmed.

Dimensions

The Seal U measures 4,775 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height, with a 2,765 mm wheelbase. That makes it roughly the same size as the Mahindra XEV 9e. Boot space is 425 litres, expanding to 1,440 litres with rear seats folded.

Price and competition

The Seal U is expected to be priced between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, its closest rival will be the JSW Jetour T2 PHEV, which is also targeting a late 2026 arrival in India.