Another Maruti Car Earned 5 Star Safety Rating In Crash Test - Details

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Bharat NCAP Safety Rating: After Dzire, Victoris and Invicto, another Maruti car has earned a 5-star rating in the crash test. The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara has received a 5-star rating for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) in crash tests conducted by Bharat NCAP. The electric SUV earned 31.49 out of 32 points in AOP and 43 out of 49 points in COP. The model tested was the e-Vitara Alpha 61kWh. However, the ratings also apply to Delta and Zeta trims.

Adult Occupants Protection

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the e-Vitara scored 15.49 out of 16, showing strong protection for the driver and passenger. The protection to the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs and feet was rated as 'good'. However, the driver’s chest and tibias received 'adequate' protection.

In the side movable deformable barrier test, it achieved a perfect 16 out of 16. The side pole test results also indicated good protection for critical body regions.

Child Safety Protection

The e-Vitara performed well in child safety assessments, too. It scored a full 24 out of 24 in the dynamic crash test for child dummies. The Child Restraint System (CRS) installation score was also a perfect 12 out of 12.

Both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old child dummies were seated in rearward-facing ISOFIX-mounted seats and received high protection ratings. The only area where the vehicle lost points was the overall vehicle assessment score, where it received 7 out of 13.

Maruti e Vitara Safety Features

The fully loaded e Vitara Alpha trim comes with safety features such as 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors (front and rear), a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. It also offers Level 2 ADAS.