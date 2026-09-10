/Apple hikes iPhone prices in India; iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air get costlier

Apple hasn't stopped there either, prices have gone up on the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air as well. Starting with the iPhone 17e, this entry-level model has seen its price rise by Rs 15,000, moving from Rs 64,900 to Rs 79,900. The iPhone 16, still available for those who want an older model, is now Rs 10,000 more expensive, going from its earlier price up to Rs 89,900.