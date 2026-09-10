/Apple hikes iPhone prices in India; iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air get costlier

Right after launching the iPhone 18 Pro series, Apple has gone ahead and revised prices across its entire India lineup, and the jump is significant. The regular iPhone 17, which used to start at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB version, now costs Rs 99,900. The 512GB variant has moved up to Rs 1,24,900. It's still available in five colours: mist blue, sage, lavender, black, and white.
Apple hasn't stopped there either, prices have gone up on the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air as well. Starting with the iPhone 17e, this entry-level model has seen its price rise by Rs 15,000, moving from Rs 64,900 to Rs 79,900. The iPhone 16, still available for those who want an older model, is now Rs 10,000 more expensive, going from its earlier price up to Rs 89,900.
The regular iPhone 17 has taken the biggest hit in this segment, up by Rs 17,000, going from Rs 82,900 to Rs 99,900. But the steepest increase belongs to the iPhone Air. This ultra-thin model is now Rs 30,000 costlier, jumping from Rs 1,19,900 all the way to Rs 1,49,900.
This isn't just an India thing either. The updated prices are already showing up on Apple's US website too, suggesting this is a global adjustment rather than something specific to the Indian market.
However, the price increases for Apple's Pro models are significantly higher in India than in several major markets. In the US, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max prices have risen 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.
The price of iPhones has increased by 20-30 per cent in India, which is much more than the global average of 8-10 per cent, according to Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.
He attributed the increases to memory costs, a weaker rupee and higher domestic production costs, adding that the iPhone Duo could face a 20 per cent import duty because it is not locally assembled.
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