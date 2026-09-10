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  • /Apple hikes iPhone prices in India; iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air get costlier

Apple hikes iPhone prices in India; iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air get costlier

Starting with the iPhone 17e, this entry-level model has seen its price rise by Rs 15,000, moving from Rs 64,900 to Rs 79,900.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 05:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Apple hikes iPhone prices in India; iPhone 16, 17, 17e and Air get costlier
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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