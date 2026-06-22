/Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition launched in India: Check updated price and what's new

Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition: Aprilia India launched the Tuono 457 Special Edition on June 22, 2026, priced at Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Special Edition costs Rs 2,000 more than the standard model, making it one of the most reasonably priced special variants in the mid-displacement motorcycle segment. The upgrade focuses on comfort and daily rideability rather than performance, giving existing fans of the Aprilia Tuono 457 a more practical, road-friendly option without a steep price jump.
What changed in the special edition
The Special Edition features taller handlebars than the standard variant, giving the rider a more upright riding posture. Aprilia has also added adjustable brake and clutch levers, allowing riders to adjust the reach according to their preferences.
The seat now uses high-resilience foam that offers better damping of road and engine vibrations. A smoked flyscreen also replaces the standard unit, giving the bike a slightly more premium look from the front.
The suspension has been adjusted with a softer initial stroke, making it more capable of absorbing bumps and potholes on the road. The damping characteristics have also been recalibrated. For Indian roads, where surface quality varies dramatically between city stretches and highways, these suspension tweaks matter more than they might sound on paper.
Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition: Engine and tech
The bike's performance remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox, 5-inch TFT display, and traction control have all been carried over, while the bidirectional quickshifter remains an optional accessory.
Buyers looking for outright performance will find the Special Edition identical to the standard Tuono 457 on paper. The changes here target daily comfort, not lap times.
Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition: New colour options
The Tuono 457 Special Edition gets two new colour options: Mamba Black and Puma Grey. Both feature distinct graphics inspired by the colours offered on the 2006 Tuono 1000R. The Tuono 457 Special Edition also comes with an extended 4-year/48,000km warranty and is open for pre-booking at select Aprilia dealerships across India.
For riders considering the standard Tuono 457 and wondering whether the Special Edition is worth paying an extra Rs 2,000, the choice is fairly simple. The Special Edition offers a more comfortable riding position, suspension tuned better for Indian roads, adjustable levers, and a longer warranty. For a small price difference, it provides better overall value and is the more sensible option.
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