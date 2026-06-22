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  • /Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition launched in India: Check updated price and what's new

Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition launched in India: Check updated price and what's new

Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition: The bike's performance remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that produces 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Aprilia Tuono 457 special edition launched in India: Check updated price and what's new
Image Credit: apriliaindia

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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