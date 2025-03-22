Aston Martin India Launch: Aston Martin has launched its latest flagship, the Vanquish Supercar, in India at Rs 8.85 crore (ex-showroom). This marks the return of the iconic Vanquish after six years, featuring a powerful 5.2-litre Twin-Turbo V12 engine that produces 835PS and 1000Nm of torque.

The high-performance sports vehicle made its global debut in September 2024 and will have a limited production of just 1,000 units per year, which makes it even more exclusive for buyers in India. Notably, the buyers can customize their supercar with various options, making each model unique.

The supercar achieves a top speed of 214mph (345kmph), making it the fastest series production Aston Martin to date, with a 0-100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds.

Aston Martin Vanquish Supercar: Engine

The car is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine producing 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. The car boasts a top speed of 344 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. It also comes with the Vanquish comes with a V12 engine, producing 835 Ps, having an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Aston Martin Vanquish Supercar: Features

The Aston Martin Vanquish offers advanced convenience features, including multiple driving modes and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for a seamless experience. It comes standard with a Carbon Ceramic Braking system, featuring 410mm front and 360mm rear discs.

The supercar also integrates a new ABS-based system with four controllers, managing Integrated Brake Slip Control (IBC), Integrated Traction Control (ITC), Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), and Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Estimation (IVE) for enhanced performance and stability.

Aston Martin Vanquish Supercar: Interior Design

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish comes with matrix LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and a panoramic sunroof with UV protection. Inside, it features a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a touchscreen infotainment system with full connectivity. Premium materials and a stylish design add to its luxury and comfort.