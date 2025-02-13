Audi Discontinues A8 L And RS5 Sportback In India – Details

Audi A8 L And RS5 Sportback Discontinued In India: Audi has silently removed two models from its India lineup—the A8 L sedan and RS5 Sportback. Both have been taken off the brand’s official website and are no longer available for sale in the country. These models were imported as CBU (Completely Built Units). The last recorded ex-showroom prices were Rs 1.63 crore for the A8 L and Rs 1.18 crore for the RS5 Sportback.

Audi A8 L

The A8 L was Audi’s flagship sedan in India, sold exclusively in the long-wheelbase version. The current-generation model received its last update in July 2022 and was powered by a 3.0L turbocharged V6 petrol engine producing 335 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system ensured power delivery to all four wheels.

In India, the A8 L competed with luxury sedans like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7 Series. Since the model is nearing the end of its lifecycle, Audi is unlikely to bring it back. The next-gen A8 is expected to be fully electric, but it will take time before it arrives in global markets.

Audi RS5 Sportback

The RS5 Sportback was introduced in India in August 2021 as a performance-focused coupe version of the A5 sedan. Unlike other markets, India only received the sporty variants of the A5 lineup—RS5 and S5 (with the S5 still on sale).

Under the hood, the RS5 Sportback featured a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 petrol engine generating 444 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. It was equipped with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro AWD system for superior performance.

Like the A8 L, the RS5 is also reaching the end of its lifecycle. However, Audi might bring a new-generation RS5 in the future, as the standard A5 sedan has already received an update in global markets.