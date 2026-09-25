Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Audi India commences local assembly of new compact luxury SUV

Audi India commences local assembly of new compact luxury SUV

The company said the new generation of Q3 combines dynamic capability and everyday practicality of a compact luxury SUV.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
Audi India commences local assembly of new compact luxury SUV
Image Credit: Audi India commences local assembly of new compact luxury SUV

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Audi India commences local assembly of new compact luxury SUV
2
3
4
5