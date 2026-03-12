Audi India to increase car prices by up to 2% from April 1

Mumbai: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range in India due to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. The price hike will be effective from April 01, 2026. Currently, Audi India's lineup includes a total of 10 models: Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, RSQ8 Performance, SQ8 (new), A4, A5 and A6.

Official statement

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, "Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers."

Audi SQ8 launch date

Notably, the Audi SQ8 is scheduled to launch on March 17. However, bookings have already started with a token amount of Rs 5,00,000. As the model is still awaiting launch, its introductory pricing will remain unaffected by the April hike.

Audi SQ8 engine and performance

The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine producing 373 kW and 770 Nm of torque. Audi claims the SUV can achieve 0-100 km/h speed in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h.

The SQ8 will be equipped with Audi's quattro permanent all-wheel drive featuring a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport and all-wheel steering, promising to deliver a dynamic and refined driving experience.

Dhillon, earlier said, "The Audi SQ8 represents the ideal meeting point between everyday luxury and uncompromising sporty performance. Its formidable engine and distinctive S character make it a remarkably complete SUV."

He mentioned, "The enthusiasm we have seen for our Audi Q8 family in India gives us great confidence that the new Audi SQ8 will resonate strongly with our customers who seek more than a conventional luxury SUV."