Audi India to increase prices by up to 2% form April 01

Mumbai: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range in India due to rising input costs and currency fluctuations. The price hike will be effective from April 01, 2026. Currently, Audi India's lineup includes a total of 10 models: Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q5, Q7, Q8, RSQ8 Performance, SQ8 (new), A4, A5 and A6.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, "Due to recent rising input costs and currency fluctuations, we are implementing a price adjustment of up to 2% effective from April 01, 2026. We remain committed to minimising the impact of the price hike on our customers."

Notably, the Audi SQ8 is scheduled to launch on March 17. However, bookings have already started with a token amount of Rs 5,00,000. The Audi SQ8 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine producing 373 kW and 770 Nm of torque. Audi claims the SUV can achieve 0-100 km/h speed in 4.1 seconds. The top speed is 250 km/h.