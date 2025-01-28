Audi Opens Bookings For New RS Q8 Performance - Details

Audi RS Q8 Performance Booking Opens: Audi today opened bookings for the new Audi RS Q8 Performance in India. The SUV can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 5 lakh via the Audi India website or on the 'myAudi connect' application. It is expected to launch at 17th Feb 2025.

Commenting on the development, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi RS Q8 is the peak of performance SUV engineering, combining incredible power and everyday utility. Its distinctive look and superb driving characteristics appeal to a new generation of performance fans seeking both luxury and an exciting driving experience.

"With improved features and the most powerful engine, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is intended to deliver an unrivalled driving experience that our discerning consumers demand from an Audi RS range product. We are pleased to share that bookings are now open, allowing sports car enthusiasts to book their car at the earliest, as the availability is limited,” he added.

According to Audi, with a powerful 4.0L V8 TFSI engine that generates 640 hp and 850 Nm of torque, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h with the optional package.