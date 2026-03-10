Advertisement
Audi opens bookings for new SQ8, launching on March 17

The new Audi SQ8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine producing 373 kW and 770 Nm of torque.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today opened bookings for the new Audi SQ8 in India. The SUV can be booked with an initial booking amount of INR 5,00,000 via the Audi India website or on the myAudi connect application. The SUV will be launched on March 17.

The new Audi SQ8 will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine producing 373 kW and 770 Nm of torque. The company claims it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h. The Audi SQ8 will also be equipped with the brand's quattro permanent all-wheel drive featuring a self-locking centre differential, adaptive air suspension sport and all-wheel steering. 

Commenting on the development, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “The Audi SQ8 represents the ideal meeting point between everyday luxury and uncompromising sporty performance. Its formidable engine and distinctive S character make it a remarkably complete SUV."

"The enthusiasm we have seen for our Audi Q8 family in India gives us great confidence that the new Audi SQ8 will resonate strongly with our customers who seek more than a conventional luxury SUV. We are delighted to open bookings and encourage performance enthusiasts to secure their Audi SQ8 early, as availability will be limited,” he added.

The Audi SQ8 will look quite similar to the standard Audi Q8 at first glance. But a few small details set it apart. The SUV gets 'S' badging on the tailgate, which clearly shows it belongs to Audi's performance lineup. At the front, it will feature larger air dams that give it a more aggressive look. 

Some exterior elements will be finished in black or satin silver, adding to the sporty styling. The SQ8 is also expected to come with large alloy wheels, likely ranging between 21 inches and 23 inches. Inside, the cabin layout will feel familiar if you've seen the Q8 before. The interior is expected to feature a mix of Alcantara and leather upholstery, giving the cabin a premium and sporty feel. 

The dashboard will include two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster). The instrument screen will also get special 'S' graphics to highlight the performance characteristics of the SUV.

Buyers can expect a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, and electrically adjustable front seats. These seats may also come with heating, ventilation, and even massage functions.

In terms of pricing, the SQ8 is expected to sit between the standard Q8 and the high-performance Audi RS Q8 in Audi’s lineup. The SQ8 could be priced close to Rs 1.9 crore. 

Once launched, the SQ8 will compete with sporty luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG Coupe and the Porsche Cayenne GTS.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

