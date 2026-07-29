Audi has unveiled its new flagship SUV, the Q9. It is the first Audi to carry the '9' badge. It sits above the Q7 as Audi's second three-row SUV. The Q9 is manufactured at Audi's Bratislava plant in Slovakia, and India will get a locally assembled version by mid 2027. Expect it to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.
Exterior
Up front, the Q9 gets a split headlight design with slim LED DRLs and Digital Matrix LED headlights. These can project warning symbols on the road, and the turn signals throw directional markers on the ground at night. A big grille with lit-up vertical slats dominates the face, along with an illuminated 2D Audi logo and a radar sensor for ADAS.
The side profile stays clean, with wheel sizes from 20 to 23 inches. The bigger 22- and 23-inch wheels come with acoustic foam to cut tyre noise. Doors close automatically and sense collisions before shutting. At the back, curved OLED taillights connect through a lit strip, and twin exhaust tips add a sportier touch.
Interior and features
Audi already showed the interior back in May. The Q9 seats seven as standard, or six with captain's chairs in row two. Every row gets power-adjustable seats, and the front seats add ventilation and massage. The third row folds electrically.
Wood trim runs across the dashboard, and there are three screens: a 12.3-inch driver display, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger screen with its own privacy mode. It runs Android Automotive OS. Other highlights include Audi's largest-ever panoramic sunroof, a 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen system with headrest speakers, dual wireless chargers, and USB-C ports across all three rows.
Safety kit includes Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, automated parking, and a highway assist feature that allows partial self-driving up to 130kph on approved roads, a first for Audi.
Engines
In Germany, it gets a 3.0-litre V6 diesel with 299hp and 630Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic and Quattro AWD, plus a mild-hybrid boost of 24hp. A milder 245hp version goes to select European markets.
The US gets a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol with 429hp, and the performance SQ9 gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 591hp and 800Nm, hitting 100kph in 4 seconds with a top speed of 250kph.
Adaptive air suspension and all-wheel steering come standard, along with large composite disc brakes for stopping power.
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