Audi has unveiled its new flagship SUV, the Q9. It is the first Audi to carry the '9' badge. It sits above the Q7 as Audi's second three-row SUV. The Q9 is manufactured at Audi's Bratislava plant in Slovakia, and India will get a locally assembled version by mid 2027. Expect it to take on the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS.