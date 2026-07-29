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Audi Q9 revealed as the brand's new flagship SUV, Here's what it packs

Up front, the Q9 gets a split headlight design with slim LED DRLs and Digital Matrix LED headlights.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 06:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Audi Q9 revealed as the brand's new flagship SUV, Here's what it packs
Image Credit: Audi Q9 revealed as the brand's new flagship SUV, Here's what it packs

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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