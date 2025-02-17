Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched: Check Price, Features And Specifications

Audi RS Q8 Performance Details: The Audi RS Q8 Performance has been launched in India at Rs 2.49 crore (ex-showroom). It competes with the Porsche Cayenne GTS and Lamborghini Urus SE, priced at Rs 1.99 crore and Rs 4.57 crore, respectively (ex-showroom). Commenting on the launch of RS Q8 Performance, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “With its impressive combination of power, sophistication, and everyday usability, the new Audi RS Q8 Performance is designed for customers who demand the ultimate in performance without compromising on luxury.”

The biggest highlight of the RS Q8 Performance is its powerful engine, which is a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 unit. It is paired with a 48V mild hybrid system. This setup delivers 640bhp and 850Nm of torque, making it 40bhp more powerful and 50Nm torquier than the standard RS Q8.

Audi claims the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 305kmph. It also holds the record for the fastest SUV lap at the Nordschleife, completing it in 7 minutes and 36 seconds. To enhance performance, the SUV features an adaptive air suspension system, all-wheel steering, a new Quattro sport differential, and active roll stabilization.

The interior layout and features remain similar to the standard RS Q8. However, the Performance variant gets a gear-change indicator in the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a new rounded steering wheel. Red stitching on the seats, door panels, and steering wheel, along with an Alcantara finish and optional Valcona leather upholstery, add to its sporty appeal.

Key features include a panoramic sunroof, a 17-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, individually adjustable and reclining rear seats, four-zone climate control, park assist plus with a 360-degree camera system, lane departure warning system, six airbags, cruise control, carbon fiber inserts, dual digital screens, a powered tailgate, and more.