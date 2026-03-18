Audi SQ8 launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore - Performance and features explained

Audi SQ8 Launched In India: Audi launched the new SQ8 in India at Rs 1,77,72,000 (ex-showroom). The company says the SQ8 blends commanding presence, exhilarating performance and everyday practicality in a single, highly versatile package. It comes with a 10-year complimentary roadside assistance.

Official statement

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, "The Audi SQ8 strengthens our high-performance SUV line-up in India by offering a compelling balance of power, everyday usability and genuine, visceral performance. It is designed for customers who want a versatile luxury SUV that can be effortlessly comfortable during the week and truly exciting on the weekend."

Performance

At the heart of this performance machine is a powerful 4.0-litre V8 TFSI engine. It produces 373 kW of power and 770 Nm of torque. The SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. It comes with quattro permanent all-wheel drive as standard. This system ensures strong grip and stability in all conditions. There is also a self-locking centre differential for better power distribution.

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Ride quality is taken care of by adaptive air suspension. It adjusts continuously depending on road conditions. You also get all-wheel steering, which makes the car feel more agile, especially around corners. The S-specific sport exhaust adds a deep and sporty sound. For those who want more, there is an optional advanced suspension package with active roll stabilisation and a sport differential.

Exterior

The design is bold and sporty. It gets HD Matrix LED headlights with Audi Laser Light with four striking light signatures. The SUV offers optional 22-inch alloy wheels in multiple designs. There are also ceramic brakes available with Anthracite Grey calipers. Red brake calipers with S branding are also on offer.

It gets a single-frame mask in aluminum look with the Audi logo in 2D form for a bold, modern face. Frameless doors add to the coupe-like look. A panoramic sunroof comes as standard. For more styling, buyers can opt for packages like Carbon Style or Black Styling.

Interior and features

Inside, the cabin feels premium and sporty. The front seats come with S branding and a mix of leather and microfiber upholstery. You can upgrade to sport seats plus with Valcona leather. These offer heating, ventilation and even massage for the front seats.

The car gets Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus and MMI Navigation with touch controls. Music lovers will enjoy the Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with 17 speakers. There is also a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters. Ambient lighting with 30 colour options adds to the mood inside.

The car comes with 4-zone climate control. You can also opt for an air ioniser and fragrance system. Parking is easy with park assist and a 360-degree camera. It also has soft-close doors and an electrically operated boot lid. Wireless charging is available through the Audi Phone Box.

The car comes with eight airbags as standard. Optional features include night vision assist and a head-up display.

Colour options

There are several exterior colours to choose from. These include Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, Glacier White, Ascari Blue, Chilli Red, Sakhir Gold, Satellite Silver and Waitomo Blue. Inside, you get different trim options like brushed aluminum and wood finishes.