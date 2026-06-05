Audi unveils Nuvolari, its first-ever hybrid supercar; Deliveries start in 2027

Audi Nuvolari: Audi has unveiled its first supercar with a high-performance hybrid powertrain, the Nuvolari. With 1,001 PS and a top speed of more than 350 km/h, the Nuvolari is set to become the most powerful vehicle and the fastest production vehicle in the history of the brand. Deliveries of the supercar, limited to 499 units, will begin in the first half of 2027. It is named after Tazio Nuvolari, one of the most prominent figures in motorsport history.

Performance

The Audi Nuvolari1 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of more than 350 km/h. It uses a hybrid powertrain with a maximum combined output of 736 kW (1,001 PS). It combines a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine delivering 588 kW (800 hp) with three axial flux electric motors, each producing 110 kW. The lithium-ion battery has a gross capacity of 7.3 kWh.

The combustion engine delivers a maximum torque of 730 Nm and reaches up to 10,000 rpm - a range previously reserved for motorsports. Two oil-cooled axial flux electric motors at the front axle deliver up to 2,150 Nm of torque. As an integral part of the quattro system, they support variable torque distribution. A third electric motor between the V8 mid-engine and the transmission completes the drive concept.

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Official statement

"With the Audi Nuvolari1, we are accelerating technological progress,” says Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. “It shows what is possible when the focus is on technology, performance, and execution through teamwork - and when we achieve progress together."

Quattro predictive ride

The quattro drive system stands out for traction, control, and driving dynamics in all conditions. In the Nuvolari, Audi further develops this principle and defines the next generation of all-wheel drive with the quattro predictive ride. The system processes the current driving state based on a highly precise vehicle state model.

Detailed sensor data - including steering angle, acceleration, yaw rate (rotation of the vehicle around its vertical axis (which determines steering response in corners), and current grip level - continuously feed into the control system. If the system anticipates a potential loss of grip in a corner, it responds proactively as an integrated system.

Audi Space Frame (ASF) with carbon exterior

Audi says the vehicle architecture of the Audi Nuvolari is designed for lightweight construction and high torsional rigidity. To achieve this, the company combines proven Audi Space Frame technology with a carbon exterior - a first for Audi.

The Audi Space Frame with carbon exterior combines low weight with high structural strength, forming the basis for precise handling and controlled high performance. Almost all exterior components are made from carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP).

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According to the company, all carbon fiber components of the Nuvolari have been developed using Formula 1 expertise. A key element is prepreg autoclave technology, in which pre-impregnated carbon-fibers are shaped and then cured under high pressure and temperature - ensuring maximum structural performance with minimal weight.

Active aerodynamics

Audi uses active aerodynamics in the Nuvolari to purposefully combine performance and efficiency. It says the system adjusts downforce, drag, and aerodynamic balance in response to driving conditions - ensuring maximum stability and precise vehicle control.