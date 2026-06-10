Audi unveils Q7 with 3 seating choices - what’s changed in the cabin?

New Delhi: Updating its large SUV lineup with a new design language, revised cabin layout and updated mechanical underpinnings, Audi has taken the wraps off the third-generation Q7. The model is placed between the Q5 and the upcoming Q9 in the brand’s global SUV lineup and replaces the second-generation Q7 after an 11-year run.

Built on the Volkswagen Group’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, it brings changes across exterior styling, interior layout and powertrain options. The SUV continues to compete in the luxury segment along with rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Refined design, new lighting setup



The third-gen Q7 has a more upright profile with redesigned proportions. The front section introduces split headlamps, where slim DRLs with pixel lighting are placed above vertically positioned Matrix LED units housed in gloss black surrounds. A large grille and wide lower air intake with honeycomb detailing define the front profile.

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Along the sides, the SUV features a cleaner surface layout with a gently rising window line outlined in chrome, slim roof rails and body-coloured cladding in S-Line variants. The model comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, with options extending up to 23 inches.

Audi also offers soft-close doors, with fully powered door operation available as an optional feature.

At the rear, the Q7 gets split tail lamps connected by a slim light bar. The lower units come with a smoked finish, while the overall rear design includes an illuminated Audi logo, roof spoiler and a wide bumper with gloss black and satin silver accents.

Triple-screen cabin, new layout



Inside, the dashboard is dominated by a triple-screen arrangement that integrates the instrument cluster, central infotainment and passenger display. The infotainment screen is angled towards the driver, while a new four-spoke steering wheel is set ahead of the setup.

The centre console uses a wood-heavy design similar to the Q9 and houses dual wireless charging pads, engine start-stop control, drive mode selector, rotary volume knob and controls for the 360-degree camera and parking brake. Ambient lighting is embedded across the door panels and headrest bases, adding visual layering to the cabin.

Audi has also introduced headrest-mounted speakers for front passengers that allow phone calls directly through the seat system. A 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen 4D audio system, panoramic sunroof with optional switchable transparency, connected car features and ADAS suite form part of the equipment list.

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Seating options and boot space



The new Q7 offers three seating layouts – 5-seat, 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. The 6-seat version includes second-row captain chairs, adding a more spaced-out cabin layout option. The 7-seat version provides up to 581 litres of boot space with all rows up, while the 5-seat version increases luggage capacity to 670 litres. Maximum cargo space extends up to 2,075 litres, depending on configuration.

Engines and performance



Powering the Q7 are multiple engine options, depending on the market. These include a 2.9-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 producing 429hp and 599Nm and a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel V6 offered in two states of tune (245hp and 500Nm or 299hp and 630Nm). The diesel engine also receives a mild hybrid boost and supports hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel, which is said to reduce emissions by up to 95 percent compared to conventional diesel.

All variants come with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive system. Air suspension is offered as an option over standard steel springs. In selected markets, Audi will also offer the SQ7 with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 that produces 591hp and 800Nm and can go from 0-100 kph in a claimed 3.7 seconds.

Market rollout

It will open order books for the third-generation Q7 in Europe this month, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2026. Pricing for the diesel variants starts at €87,900 (Rs 96.90 lakh), with higher-spec versions priced at €90,500 (Rs 99.76 lakh). Petrol pricing has not so far been announced. The model is also expected to arrive in India at a later stage, though the timeline has not been confirmed.