Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Auto retail in India sees almost 26 pc growth at over 25.91 lakh units in best-ever July

Auto retail in India sees almost 26 pc growth at over 25.91 lakh units in best-ever July

Two-wheeler (2W) retail sales stood at 18,18,289 units, up 28.25 per cent on-year. For the first time, the 2W category crossed the 18-lakh mark in July.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Auto retail in India sees almost 26 pc growth at over 25.91 lakh units in best-ever July
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi-Dehradun expressway shocker: Unidentified man found dead after electrocution
2
3
4
5