/Auto retail in India sees almost 26 pc growth at over 25.91 lakh units in best-ever July

On an annual basis, rural 2W sales (+28.59 per cent) edged past urban (+27.86 per cent), but the sequential picture diverged sharply. Urban 2W rose 5.04 per cent while rural declined 6.16 per cent on a month-on-month basis, as erratic rains and flooding across western and central belts and the inauspicious Aadi/Shravan window in southern markets kept rain-fed rural walk-ins subdued.