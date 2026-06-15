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  • /Auto sales post strong double-digit growth in May; PV, 2W and 3W segments record highest-ever May sales: SIAM

Auto sales post strong double-digit growth in May; PV, 2W and 3W segments record highest-ever May sales: SIAM

Two-wheeler sales grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year to 19,02,209 units in May, up from 16,57,116 units a year earlier.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
Auto sales post strong double-digit growth in May; PV, 2W and 3W segments record highest-ever May sales: SIAM
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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