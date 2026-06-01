Auto sales surge in May: Maruti hits record high, Hyundai, Mahindra and Toyota gain momentum

New Delhi: Major automotive manufacturers Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Toyota recorded positive growth in their sales figures for May 2026. The rise comes due to sustained domestic demand and strong performances across their respective passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 242,688 units in May 2026, marking its highest-ever monthly sales volume. The company achieved an all-time high in domestic sales at 193,535 units. Additionally, sales to other OEMs stood at 7,239 units, while export sales reached 41,914 units for the month.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Limited registered a 9.1 per cent year-on-year growth in its domestic sales, moving 47,837 units in May 2026. The manufacturer exported 13,300 units during the month, which brought its total monthly sales, including domestic and export markets, to 61,137 units. This overall figure represents a 4.1 per cent year-on-year increase for the company.

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Commenting on May 2026 sales results, Tarun Garg, MD & CEO HMIL, said, "Hyundai Motor India has continued its strong momentum of the year into May as well. In the first two months (April and May) of FY27, HMIL witnessed domestic sales rise by 13% to 99,739 units, compared to 88,235 units in the same period of FY26."

Mahindra & Mahindra

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited announced that its overall auto sales, including exports, reached 99,636 vehicles in May 2026, marking a 20 per cent growth. Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 24,079 units, growing by 19 per cent.

In the utility vehicles segment, the company sold 58,021 vehicles in the domestic market, reflecting an 11 per cent increase, and 59,573 vehicles globally when factoring in exports.

"The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd.

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In the agricultural segment, Mahindra's Farm Equipment Business reported a 23 per cent YoY growth by selling 47,845 tractors in the domestic market, compared to 38,914 units in May 2025. Total tractor sales for May 2026 stood at 49,695 units. Exports for the month stood at 1,850 units.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "This high growth was driven by timely completion of Rabi harvesting & favorable terms of trade for farmers."

Mahindra's Trucks and Buses business, which includes the Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML Mahindra Limited, clocked total sales of 3,129 vehicles, marking an 18 per cent YoY growth.

Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) also announced its sales performance for the month of May 2026 with 33,128 units, reflecting a growth of 7 per cent compared to 30,864 units sold in May 2025. This includes 30,574 units sold in the domestic market and 2,554 units exported.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "Our sales performance in May 2026 reflects the positive market acceptance of Toyota's offerings and overall ownership experience. This month marked a significant milestone as we crossed 3 lakh Strong Hybrid Electric vehicle (SHEV) sales in India, underscoring the growing acceptance of SHEV technology and cleaner mobility solutions. This achievement further strengthens our commitment to advancing sustainable mobility through a multi-pathway approach."