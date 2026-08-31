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Auto sector set to see strong volume growth in August despite high fuel, vehicle prices: Report

Passenger vehicle (PV) volumes are likely to have grown in the mid-30 per cent range, supported by inventory build-up and strong retail sales.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 08:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 08:28 PM IST
Auto sector set to see strong volume growth in August despite high fuel, vehicle prices: Report
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Auto sector set to see strong volume growth in August despite high fuel, vehicle prices: Report
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