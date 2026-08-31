/Auto sector set to see strong volume growth in August despite high fuel, vehicle prices: Report

Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes are expected to have increased in the mid-20 per cent range, driven by replacement demand from small transporters following the GST cut, higher freight demand and a pick-up in infrastructure activity. "Ashok Leyland's sales volume is likely to have risen by 31 per cent, followed by Tata Motors (25 per cent), M&M (22 per cent) and EIM-VECV (20 per cent)," the report noted.