/Auto sector to see sustained demand; 2W, PV to post healthy growth in June 2026: Report

Meanwhile, for the tractor segment, retails remained stable in June 2026, with volumes expected to stay strong in Q1 FY27, growing 23-24 per cent year-on-year, but likely to moderate later in the year. The outlook is influenced by "steep price hike of Rs12-12.5k/unit implemented in Apr'26 and a further hike of similar amount expected by Aug-Sep'26. 2) Low subsidy linked volumes as one-time subsidies available from state of Maharashtra (30-35k units) and Punjab (12-13k) which aided volumes in FY26, will no longer be available in FY27," the report said.