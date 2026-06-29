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Auto sector to see sustained demand; 2W, PV to post healthy growth in June 2026: Report

The report said two-wheeler retail sales are expected to grow over 15 per cent year-on-year, supported by a favourable base. 

Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:05 PM IST
Auto sector to see sustained demand; 2W, PV to post healthy growth in June 2026: Report
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

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