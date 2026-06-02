Bajaj Avenger 220 Street launched in India: Price, engine, power, features and all you need to know

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street has been launched in India at a starting price of around Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), giving cruiser bike buyers another option in the mid-range segment. Bajaj Auto introduced the motorcycle this week as part of its updated Avenger lineup, following the discontinuation of the Street 160. The launch matters for riders looking for an affordable cruiser-style bike for city rides and occasional highway trips.

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Price and positioning

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it slightly above the Avenger Cruise 220 in the company’s lineup. With the Street 160 no longer on sale, buyers now have two Avenger options to choose from – the Street 220 and Cruise 220. The Street model targets riders who prefer a darker, more urban-style cruiser design over chrome-heavy styling.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: Engine, power and riding setup

The motorcycle continues with the same 220cc air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine seen on earlier models. It produces around 19 bhp of power and 17.6 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Bajaj has not made major mechanical changes, meaning riders can expect a familiar riding experience focused on comfort and relaxed cruising.

The bike also carries forward telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties include a front disc brake and rear drum setup with single-channel ABS for added safety.

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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street: What features does it get?

In terms of styling, the Avenger 220 Street gets a blacked-out theme, lower handlebars, and a shorter visor for a more street-focused look. Unlike the Cruise variant, it skips the large windshield and pillion backrest.

Buyers can choose from colours such as Ebony Black and Cocktail Wine Red. The bike continues with its low 737 mm seat height and relaxed riding posture, features long associated with the Avenger series.

For buyers considering a comfortable cruiser without spending significantly more, the return of the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street adds another option to the market. While the bike does not bring major upgrades, its familiar engine, relaxed ergonomics, and city-friendly cruiser appeal may attract riders looking for everyday comfort with occasional long-distance capability.