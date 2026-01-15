Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter C2501: Price, Battery, Performance & Key Features EXPLAINED; Launched At Rs...

Advertisement
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter C2501: Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter line-up with the launch of the Chetak C2501 in India. It is priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter C2501: The motorcycle and scooter manufacturer Bajaj Auto has expanded its electric scooter line-up with the launch of the Chetak C2501 in India. Priced at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), Bajaj claims the new model is now the most affordable Chetak on sale. It is positioned as the entry point to the Chetak portfolio, aimed at buyers looking for a lighter, simpler, and more accessible electric scooter for daily use.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Battery, Range And Charging

The Bajaj Chetak C250i is powered by a floorboard-mounted 2.5kWh battery. According to the company, the scooter delivers a claimed riding range of 113km on a full charge. Charging is handled by a 750W offboard charger, which takes around 3 hours and 45 minutes to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent. Bajaj offers a battery warranty of 3 years or 50,000km.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Performance

For the first time in the Chetak lineup, the C250i uses a hub-mounted electric motor. The motor produces 1.8kW of continuous power and 2.2kW of peak output. Due to its modest power figures, the scooter has a claimed top speed of 55kph. This puts it in the same performance category as entry-level electric scooters such as the Honda QC1.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Chassis And Brake

The C2501 is different from other Chetak models in terms of its hardware. It gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin rear shock absorbers, instead of the leading-link and monoshock setup seen on higher variants. Despite being an entry-level offering, the scooter is equipped with a front disc brake.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Design, Size And Colours

The Chetak C2501 looks slimmer and lighter. It has a kerb weight of 108kg and a seat height of 763mm, making it easy to handle. Design updates include a round LED headlamp, a single rear tail-lamp with integrated indicators, and black plastic mirrors. The scooter is available in six colours: green, white, black, grey, yellow, and red.

Bajaj Chetak Electric Scooter: Key Features And Rivals

In terms of features, the C2501 gets a reverse LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity, hill-hold assist, Eco and Sport riding modes, reverse function, USB charging, a front cubby, and 25 litres of underseat storage. Its main rivals are the TVS iQube 2.2 and the Vida VX2 Go.

