Bajaj Chetak gets cheaper: New 2026 range launched with more features and improved performance

2026 Bajaj Chetak Launched In India: The 2026 Bajaj Chetak lineup has been launched in India, starting at Rs 89,500 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The base variant is now cheaper than before, which makes it more appealing to buyers. However, some of the higher variants have become a bit more expensive.

Additionally, a few variants now come with a 'C' suffix. According to the official website, the new Chetak range is now offered in 5 variants: C2501, 3001, C3501, C3502 and 3503. Along with this, Bajaj has improved the charging time and overall performance of the electric scooter.

Also Read: Upcoming hybrid SUVs in India: Creta, Seltos and more on list; Check expected launch timelines

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In terms of performance, the entry-level C2501 variant now gets a top speed of 60 kmph, which is higher than the earlier 55 kmph. The 3001 and 3503 variants can go up to 70 kmph, while the top two variants, C3501 and C3502, can reach up to 80 kmph.

Variant-wise prices (On-road, Delhi)

Chetak C2501- Rs 98,611

Chetak 3001- Rs 1,07,986

Chetak C3501- Rs 1,48,552

Chetak C3502- Rs 1,36,260

Chetak 3503- Rs 1,21,429

The above prices are sourced from the official website.

Battery pack and charging time

The scooter has also received a bigger battery pack than before. The top-spec C3501 now comes with a larger 4.8 kWh battery, up from 4.5 kWh. This should help with better range and performance. Charging has also become quicker. The 3001 variant can now charge from 0 to 80 percent in just 2 hours and 55 minutes. Earlier, this used to take around 3 hours and 50 minutes.

Also Read: No stop needed: Delhi to Manali on one charge! Hyundai launches Tesla Model Y rival electric SUV - Price, range, features and more

Key features

The electric scooter has also received a few new features, especially for the top variants, which now get Google Maps integration through the smartphone app and OTA updates. Even the lower variants, like C2501 and 3001, now come with Eco and Sport modes and hill-hold assist (standard). These were earlier optional features. Turn-by-turn navigation is still optional.