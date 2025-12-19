Bajaj Pulsar 220F 2026 Launched With LED Indicators: Check Price, Specs And Updates

Bajaj Pulsar 220F: Bajaj Auto Ltd. on Wednesday launched the 2026 Pulsar 220F in India at a price of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships nationwide and brings minor but noticeable updates to one of the company’s popular performance models.

The 2026 Pulsar 220F gets four new colour options — Black Cherry Red, Black Ink Blue, Black Copper Beige, and Green Light Copper. These shades come with refreshed graphics, giving the motorcycle a more modern look.

One of the key updates is the addition of LED turn indicators, replacing the older bulb-based units. This change adds to the bike’s contemporary appeal while aligning it with current lighting trends in the segment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Engine and Performance

Mechanically, the Pulsar 220F continues with its proven 220cc Twin Spark DTS-i engine. The fuel-injected, oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor produces 20.9 PS of power at 8,500 rpm. This engine has been a long-standing feature of the Pulsar 220F.

Features and Safety

The motorcycle comes equipped with front and rear disc brakes along with Single-Channel ABS to support braking performance. It also features a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

(Also Read: Mahindra's New Tata Sierra Rival: SUV Launch Likely In...; Here's What To Expect)

Riders can pair their smartphones using Bajaj’s Ride Connect app, which offers turn-by-turn navigation and other connected features. The bike rides on five-spoke alloy wheels, maintaining its familiar sporty stance.

The Pulsar 220F remains part of Bajaj Auto’s performance motorcycle lineup in India. Bajaj Auto has been manufacturing two-wheelers and three-wheelers for 75 years and is India’s largest motorcycle exporter, with over 21 million units sold across more than 100 countries. The 2026 update retained the model’s existing positioning while introducing minor visual changes.