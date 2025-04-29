Advertisement
Baleno, Fronx To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon? Here's What Maruti Plans

Maruti Suzuki, known for affordable and mileage-focused cars, has been upgrading its line-up with 6 airbags, aiming at enhanced safety.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, known for affordable and mileage-focused cars, has been upgrading its line-up with 6 airbags, aiming at enhanced safety. In the past few months, models like Eeco, Wagon R, Alto K10, Brezza, and Celerio received 6 airbags as standard. To cater to the evolving needs of customers, the company plans to introduce 6 airbags as a standard safety kit in the entire model line-up.

R.C. Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki, confirmed that all cars from the brand will have 6 airbags as standard before 2025 ends, Autocar India reported. He said, “We will be having 6 airbags in virtually all our cars this year.” 

Currently, 6 of its models — the Baleno, Fronx, Ignis, Ertiga, XL6, and S-Presso — do not come with six airbags as standard. Among these, the higher variants of the Fronx and Baleno already offer side and curtain airbags, so their top-end prices are expected to remain largely unchanged. That said, the entry-level variants of these are likely to become more expensive. 

The Fronx starts at Rs 7.55 lakh, while the Baleno begins at Rs 6.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The prices of the Ignis, S-Presso, Ertiga, and XL6 are also expected to go up, similar to the Celerio, which saw a significant hike of up to Rs 32,500 after receiving 6 airbags.

Maruti is working to improve its safety. The new fourth-generation Maruti Dzire recently earned a 5-star rating from Global NCAP, marking a positive step for the brand. Dzire becomes the first Maruti car to get a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

However, several Maruti models - including the Alto K10 (2 stars), Wagon R (1 star), S-Presso (1 star), and Ignis (1 star) - have scored poorly in past Global NCAP safety tests.

