New Delhi: The world is working towards green mobility, and India is no exception. Along with the central government, state governments are also coming up with their own EV policies. The Delhi government is currently working on its new electric vehicle policy - EV Policy 2.0 - which is expected to be announced soon. The draft of the policy has been prepared and will be sent to the cabinet for approval.

The draft EV Policy 2.0 includes several recommendations, one of which proposes a ban on fossil fuel-run two-wheelers starting from August next year. In a strong recommendation, the draft policy lays down that two-wheelers running on petrol, diesel, CNG will not be allowed from 15 August, 2026.

However, it is important to understand that this is currently just a recommendation, and it cannot be implemented without cabinet approval. Therefore, it cannot yet be said that a ban on petrol, diesel, or CNG-powered two-wheelers will be imposed in Delhi anytime soon. Changes to the draft policy are also anticipated.

The draft policy may undergo changes during approval of the cabinet, particularly in the recommendation related to two-wheelers, officials said adding the policy will be notified after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet.

Other Key Recommendations

- No new CNG auto-rickshaws registrations will be allowed from August 15, 2025.

- CNG auto permits will not be renewed after August 15 this year; they will be substituted or re-issued with only e-auto permits.

- CNG auto-rickshaws older than 10 years must be replaced or retrofitted to run on batteries during the policy period.

- Ban on petrol, diesel, and CNG two-wheelers from August 15, 2026.

- No registration of diesel, petrol, or CNG three-wheeler registration will be allowed in the case of goods carriers, from August 15, 2025.

- All garbage collection vehicles owned or leased by MCD, NDMC, and DJB to be transitioned to electric by December 31, 2027.

- Private car owners with two or more vehicles will be allowed to buy only electric vehicles.