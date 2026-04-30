Barrier-free toll plazas: How they work, FASTag use, benefits and AI cameras explained

Barrier-free toll plazas explained: India is getting ready for a big change in how we pay tolls on highways. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that barrier-free tolling will start rolling out on selected national highways by December 2026. The goal is simple. No long queues. No stopping at toll booths. Just smooth, uninterrupted driving.

What is Barrier-free tolling?

Barrier-free tolling is based on Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology. With this, you don't have to stop at toll plazas anymore. There are no barriers. Instead, vehicles pass under overhead structures fitted with sensors and cameras. The systems will detect your vehicle and deduct the toll automatically in real time.

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How FASTag and AI cameras work together

The system uses both FASTag and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology. RFID readers scan your FASTag sticker. At the same time, AI-powered cameras read your vehicle number plate using ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition).

This dual-verification system helps avoid errors. Even if your FASTag is not working, your number plate can still be used for toll tax. The amount will be deducted from the linked account.

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What it means for you

This will make highway driving much easier. You won't need to slow down or stop at toll plazas. Cars can pass through at speeds of up to 80 kmph. The benefits include reduced travel time, no traffic jams at toll booths and better fuel efficiency. Overall, the driving experience becomes smoother and faster.

Penalties and compliance

The system is strict when it comes to payments. If a vehicle does not pay the toll, an e-notice will be sent to the owner. If non-compliance continues, the FASTag can be suspended. Penalties may also be linked to the VAHAN database. Since there will be no cash lanes, everyone will have to follow the system.

Additional revenue

This move is not just about convenience. It's also about generating more revenue and improving efficiency. The government estimates additional annual revenue of up to Rs 8,000 crore over the current toll collection range of Rs 50,000-60,000 crore.