Best CNG cars you can buy in India: Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Celerio and more

Indian buyers are now more inclined towards buying CNG powered cars; the change seems wise and obvious considering the rising prices of fossil fuels. Even the stats show the growth in sales of CNG cars has been very significant. Considering this inclination and newfound attraction of Indian towards CNG vehicles, we have compiled a list of some of the best CNG cars in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG

S-Presso is the most pocket-friendly car with the CNG option priced between Rs 5.24 to Rs 5.56 lakh. The engine on this small-sized car produces a max power of 59.14 Ps and a peak torque of 78 Nm. It has a fuel efficiency of 31.2 km/kg.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R S-CNG

The name Wagon-R itself speaks of the popularity of this car, even in the CNG segment. It is also one of the best in terms of cabin space regarding headroom and legroom. The engine on this produces a total of 59.14 Ps and 78 Nm of torque. It has a fuel economy of 32.52 km/kg, priced between 6.13 lakh to Rs 6.19 lakh.

Read also: India’s only limited-edition McLaren 620R lands in Bengaluru, check pics

Tata Tiago i-CNG

Recently launched with the CNG option Tata Tiago i-CNG, one of the CNG cars that get various variants, unlike others. The engine on this car churns out 73.4 PS and has a max torque of 95 Nm, making it the most powerful engine in the segment. It has a fuel economy of 26.49 km/kg on CNG as per the ratings of ARAI. It is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh to Rs 7.64 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Celerio got an update with a CNG engine giving out a 56.67 PS, with a torque of 82.1 Nm. The fuel efficiency of this engine is 35.60 km/kg in CNG mode as per ARAI; This car has been priced at Rs 6.59 lakh.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

Among many engine options on Grand i10 Nios, one is a CNG powered engine. The CNG powered engine on this car generates max power of 68.66 Ps and 95 Nm, with a fuel economy of 18.9 km/kg as per ARAI. It is priced between Rs 7.07 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh.

Tata Tigor i-CNG

The recently launched Tigor i-CNG has the same engine as the Tata Tiago with a similar fuel economy of 26.49 km/kg as per ARAI. It also has a similar power output of 73.4 PS and max torque of 95 Nm. It is priced between Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga S-CNG

The Maruti Ertiga is India's most popular MPV, and its CNG model is in high demand. The CNG-powered Ertiga is great for transporting passengers without breaking the bank (ARAI says it delivers 26.08 km/kg). It's also relatively quick, with 92.45 PS and 122 Nm available. It is priced at Rs 9.87 lakh.