Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi loves THIS vintage motorcycle instead of Royal Enfields, Video goes VIRAL

Rahul Gandhi recently made headlines after riding a Royal Enfield Classic 350 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, it turns out that the political leader "doesn't like Royal Enfields" and instead prefers a Yamaha RD350. The information was revealed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra itself in a conversation with Mashable India. Now, the clip of Rahul Gandhi saying he doesn't like Royal Enfields has gone viral on Instagram. In the video, the political leader also shares the details of why he likes the RD350 and how he is more into 2-stroke motorcycles than 4-stroke engine modern motorcycles.

In the clip shared on Instagram, the political leader is in conversation with a Mashable India presenter about motorcycles. The Congress Party leader also talks about his lover of vintage motorcycles and how he grew up riding old-school two-wheelers.

Explaining why Rahul Gandhi likes Yamaha RD350, he talks about the bike's power delivery. While talking about the addictive nature of the power delivery of the bike's two-stroke engine, he also mentions that the sudden release of power by the motorcycle can be dangerous too. In his statement, he says, "I don't like Enfields; Everybody loves them, but I don't like them."

Getting deeper into the details, Rahul Gandhi likes the raw power delivery of the motorcycle, which gave out 70- bhp of power. In the video, he also talks about the Aprilia RS 205 two-strike motorcycle, which the political leader used to own in his college days.

Rahul Gandhi notes that he does not own a car and that all of the cars he has seen up to this point have been government vehicles provided for his use while speaking and expressing his love for two-wheelers. He also says that he doesn't drive much but that he used to drive his mother, Sonia Gandhi's Honda CR-V a few years ago.