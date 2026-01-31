Big news for BMW fans: All new cars will come with fresh logo from February 2026 - Check it now

The German luxury carmaker BMW is rolling out an updated version of its iconic logo across all new models from February 2026. The refreshed badge was first seen last year on the BMW iX3 electric SUV, but now the company is planning to put it on every vehicle in its lineup.

At first glance, the changes to the BMW logo are subtle and easy to miss. The updated logo has retained the familiar round design with the blue-and-white sections, but it removes some chrome elements that were part of the old logo. The inner chrome ring that once separated the black outer band from the coloured quadrants has been removed and the chrome edging around the blue and white segments has also disappeared. In place of a glossy finish, the black ring now has a matte or satin look, which gives it a cleaner and more modern appearance.

In addition, the colours inside the logo, especially the blue and white, appear more vibrant and the BMW letters may look slightly slimmer compared with the previous version.

Big branding move

BMW has not described this as a dramatic redesign, but rather a refinement that fits its evolving brand identity. The change aligns with the company’s shift toward a more contemporary visual style, especially as it introduces new models and embraces electric and digital technologies. The refreshed logo also ties in with an updated M performance logo set to debut around the same time.

Rollout across models

The updated badge will begin appearing on all new vehicles produced from February onwards. While it will definitely be placed on the hoods of new cars, BMW has not confirmed if the refreshed logo will replace emblems on other parts of the vehicle, such as wheel caps, tailgates, or steering wheels.

After this news came into the market, many fans and buyers reacted differently. A few said that the new logo looks more modern and refined, while others feel the changes are too subtle to notice at a glance.