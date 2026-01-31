Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3012218https://zeenews.india.com/auto/big-news-for-bmw-fans-all-new-cars-will-come-with-fresh-logo-from-february-2026-check-it-now-3012218.html
NewsAutoBig news for BMW fans: All new cars will come with fresh logo from February 2026 - Check it now
BMW CARS

Big news for BMW fans: All new cars will come with fresh logo from February 2026 - Check it now

BMW is rolling out an updated version of its iconic logo across all new models from February 2026. The refreshed badge was first seen last year on the BMW iX3 electric SUV.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Big news for BMW fans: All new cars will come with fresh logo from February 2026 - Check it nowRepresentative image

The German luxury carmaker BMW is rolling out an updated version of its iconic logo across all new models from February 2026. The refreshed badge was first seen last year on the BMW iX3 electric SUV, but now the company is planning to put it on every vehicle in its lineup.

At first glance, the changes to the BMW logo are subtle and easy to miss. The updated logo has retained the familiar round design with the blue-and-white sections, but it removes some chrome elements that were part of the old logo. The inner chrome ring that once separated the black outer band from the coloured quadrants has been removed and the chrome edging around the blue and white segments has also disappeared. In place of a glossy finish, the black ring now has a matte or satin look, which gives it a cleaner and more modern appearance.

In addition, the colours inside the logo, especially the blue and white, appear more vibrant and the BMW letters may look slightly slimmer compared with the previous version.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Big branding move

BMW has not described this as a dramatic redesign, but rather a refinement that fits its evolving brand identity. The change aligns with the company’s shift toward a more contemporary visual style, especially as it introduces new models and embraces electric and digital technologies. The refreshed logo also ties in with an updated M performance logo set to debut around the same time.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Tayron: 5 things to know before bringing the new 7-seater SUV into your garage)

Rollout across models

The updated badge will begin appearing on all new vehicles produced from February onwards. While it will definitely be placed on the hoods of new cars, BMW has not confirmed if the refreshed logo will replace emblems on other parts of the vehicle, such as wheel caps, tailgates, or steering wheels.

After this news came into the market, many fans and buyers reacted differently. A few said that the new logo looks more modern and refined, while others feel the changes are too subtle to notice at a glance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
All-in-One Eyeshadow Palette You’ll Love
corporate heels
Heels That Work as Hard as You Do
India–Arab Foreign Minister Meeting
Arab Nations converge in Delhi for 2nd India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ meeting
thin laptop
Laptops on Amazon That Make Work, Study Effortless in 2026
Cuba-US
Trump vows tariffs on nations fueling Cuba's oil lifeline
winter jackets
Winter Jackets for Women on Amazon- Stylish, Cozy
IMD weather alert
IMD weather update: 3 western disturbances to bring rain, snow to north India
cotton dresses
Cotton Dresses That Make Everyday Style Feel Effortless
Bengaluru news
Who was CJ Roy? Confident Group chairman found dead in Bengaluru
Punjab Government
Bhagwant Mann govt distributes ₹271 crore scholarships to dalit students