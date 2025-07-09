BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch On...; Check Expected Price And Features

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Bookings Open: BMW India has commenced pre-launch bookings for the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be launched on 17 July 2025. It can be pre-booked at the BMW dealership network and through the BMW Online shop.

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe retains its signature low-slung silhouette with notable design enhancements. In its second generation, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe showcases an even more striking design and enhanced sporty appeal. The revamped interior exudes a fresh, youthful energy with a driver-focused design.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cabin And Features

Inside the cabin, it offers a widescreen curved display comprising a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with the redesigned dashboard. The cabin gets a host of modern features like a wireless charger, a head-up display, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon speaker system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, etc.

BMW also equipped it with a variety of ADAS features, including front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, rear collision warning, and more. It also gets a 360-degree camera along with a parking assistant.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Engine And Transmission

Powering the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission. This setup produces 156 hp and 230 Nm. The car has a top speed of 230 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.6 seconds. BMW claims it offers a fuel efficiency of 16.35 kmpl.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Price Announcement

While pricing for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is yet to be announced, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, which starts from Rs. 46 lakh.