Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /BMW 7 Series facelift launched at Rs...; Check what's changed

BMW 7 Series facelift launched at Rs...; Check what's changed

Alongside the petrol-powered 7 Series, BMW has also launched the updated electric i7, offered in eDrive50 and M70 versions.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
BMW 7 Series facelift launched at Rs...; Check what's changed
Image Credit: BMW 7 Series facelift launched at Rs...; Check what's changed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
BMW 7 Series facelift launched at Rs...; Check what's changed
2
3
4
5