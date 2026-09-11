New Delhi: BMW has launched the 2026 7 Series facelift in India, starting at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). This car was revealed globally earlier this year. The update brings a fair bit of change to how it looks inside and out, along with a bump in power. The 7 Series continues to go up against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which also got its facelift in India a few months back.
Alongside the petrol-powered 7 Series, BMW has also launched the updated electric i7, offered in eDrive50 and M70 versions.
The petrol-powered 7 Series comes in one variant, the 740. BMW has dropped the diesel 740d this time around. Compared to the outgoing model, which cost Rs 1.85 crore, this facelift is Rs 10 lakh pricier. But stack it against the S-Class, priced between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.38 crore, and the 7 Series is actually cheaper by up to Rs 43 lakh.
BMW has given it a flatter, more imposing face, with reworked split headlamps. Slim LED DRLs now stretch outward from the top of the grille, while the main headlight units sit right above the redesigned vertical air intakes. The kidney grille is squarer now, gets horizontal slats, and keeps its illuminated surround. The air intake below is also noticeably wider.
Move to the side, and you'll spot new side skirts and fresh alloy wheel designs; 20-inch wheels come standard, with the option to go up to 22 inches. At the back, new wide LED taillights and a cleaner-looking bumper round off the changes.
Step inside and the cabin takes cues from BMW's newer Neue Klasse models. It gets a diamond-shaped 17.9-inch infotainment screen, a 14.6-inch passenger display, a Panoramic Vision display running pillar to pillar, and a four-spoke steering wheel.
The centre console has also been redesigned, with more storage space, fewer physical buttons, and a new cylindrical rotary gear selector.
On features, this facelift comes loaded with powered doors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, a fixed panoramic glass roof, an 18-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, Boss mode, powered leg rests, ambient lighting, connected car tech, Level 2 ADAS, and seats that are powered, heated, ventilated, and offer a massage function.
Buyers can also add a 31.3-inch 8K rear entertainment screen and embedded LEDs on the glass roof that sync with the ambient lighting.
Engine and gearbox
Under the hood, the 740 keeps its familiar 3.0-litre turbo-petrol straight-six, paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Thanks to some internal tweaks, power now goes up to 400hp and 540Nm, an increase of 19hp and 20Nm over the older model. As mentioned, there's no diesel option in India this time, even though it's still sold in some other markets.
Power goes to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 5.4 seconds, with top speed capped at 250kph. The car also gets rear-wheel steering and adaptive suspension as standard.
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