Engine and gearbox

Under the hood, the 740 keeps its familiar 3.0-litre turbo-petrol straight-six, paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. Thanks to some internal tweaks, power now goes up to 400hp and 540Nm, an increase of 19hp and 20Nm over the older model. As mentioned, there's no diesel option in India this time, even though it's still sold in some other markets.