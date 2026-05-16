BMW goes next level: Turns luxury SUV into DJ base on wheels – Have a look

BMW XM label soundmachine: BMW has grabbed everybody’s attention in an unexpected way by transforming its high-performance luxury SUV into a moving DJ stage. Called the BMW XM Label Soundmachine, the one-off vehicle recently made its public debut in Europe and turns the brand’s flagship performance SUV into a fully functional mobile music setup. Built for festivals and motorsport events, the project shows how far automakers are experimenting with entertainment technology beyond driving.

BMW XM becomes a DJ base

The unusual build is based on the BMW XM Label, BMW’s most powerful production model. But instead of focusing only on speed, BMW converted the luxury SUV into a mobile DJ platform complete with professional audio systems, lighting, fog machines, and a giant LED display. The idea came from apprentices at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Germany, who spent months designing and building the project from scratch.

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The biggest visual change is on the roof. BMW heavily modified the upper section of the SUV to create space for DJs to stand and perform live. A double-sided 6-square-metre LED screen sits behind the DJ deck, while special stage lighting and fog machines built into the wheel arches help create a concert-like atmosphere.

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Professional sound system

This is not just a fancy speaker setup. BMW fitted the SUV with a professional-grade sound system from dBTechnologies, including powerful speakers and subwoofers. The DJ setup includes high-end Pioneer equipment, including a DJM V10 mixer and CDJ 3000X players — gear often seen at major music festivals. A DJ legend and BMW brand ambassador also reviewed and approved the system.

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How does it get power?

One of the smartest parts of the BMW XM Label Soundmachine is that it does not need an immediate external power source. It houses a plug-in hybrid battery, allowing the lights, music system, LED screen, and fog machines to run independently for up to one hour. After that, the system needs an external connection to continue operating.

However, due to its heavy modifications, the SUV can only move at speeds of up to 15 km/h, making it more of a moving stage than a road-going performance vehicle.