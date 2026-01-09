BMW Group India Clocks Highest-Ever Car Sales Of 18,001 Units In 2025

New Delhi: BMW Group India on Thursday delivered its best-ever annual performance in 2025, recording the highest car sales of 18,001 units, a strong 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth that outpaced the average growth rate of India’s luxury car segment.

The robust performance highlights rising demand for BMW and MINI vehicles despite a challenging and competitive market environment. Out of the total sales, BMW accounted for 17,271 units, while MINI sold 730 cars during the year.

In addition, BMW Motorrad delivered 5,841 motorcycles in 2025, the company said. The company also posted its highest-ever quarterly performance in the October–December period, with Q4 car sales touching 6,023 units, up 17 per cent from a year ago.

BMW Group India said it has now delivered record sales for four consecutive years, supported by strong brand loyalty and growing aspiration among Indian luxury car buyers.

Every month and every quarter in 2025 saw the company post its best-ever sales numbers, with growth consistently higher than the overall luxury segment.

The company sold 3,753 electric vehicles in 2025, marking a sharp 200 per cent jump over the previous year.

EVs now make up 21 per cent of total sales, compared with just 8 per cent last year, reflecting growing acceptance of premium electric mobility.

Models such as the BMW i7 and BMW iX1 continued to lead their respective segments, with the iX1 emerging as the highest-selling premium EV in India.

Long wheelbase models also saw exceptional demand, with sales rising 162 per cent year-on-year to 8,608 units.

Sports Activity Vehicles continued to dominate the portfolio, with SAV sales increasing 22 per cent to 10,748 units.

These vehicles accounted for 60 per cent of total sales, led by the BMW X1, followed by the BMW X5, as buyers favoured versatility, performance and road presence.

MINI India reported sales of 730 units in 2025, registering a modest 3 per cent growth.

Demand was supported by new launches such as the MINI Convertible and MINI Countryman variants, while the MINI Cooper S recorded a strong 47 per cent growth.