BMW i3 unveiled with 900 km Range and 400kW ultra-fast charging

BMW i3 Details: BMW has officially unveiled the all-new BMW i3 sedan. It is the second model to follow BMW's Neue Klasse design language. At the front, it gets a clean and modern look with slim lighting elements and signature DRLs. The bumper features a large, neatly integrated air dam with vertical air intakes on both sides, finished in gloss black. The wide front fenders add to the sporty stance.

From the side, the i3 sticks to a more traditional three-box sedan shape, instead of the coupe-like EV design seen on many rivals. BMW calls it a "2.5-box" design. The surfaces are smooth and minimal, and it also gets flush door handles and stylish alloy wheels.

At the rear, the design is simple and sharp. The tail-lamps are slim and not connected, while the lower section gets subtle black detailing. In terms of size, the i3 measures 4,760mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and has a wheelbase of 2,897mm.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Inside, the cabin looks futuristic and minimal. It shares several elements with the iX3, including a unique steering wheel and a large 17.9-inch infotainment screen. There is also a wide Panoramic Vision display that runs across the dashboard and doubles up as the driver's display.

Physical buttons are kept to a minimum. The centre console gets controls for key functions along with a rotary drive selector. In terms of features, the i3 gets powered front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, Level 2 ADAS, a new AI assistant, and an optional 3D heads-up display.

Built on the 800V Neue Klasse platform, the i3 will be offered with a dual-motor '50 xDrive' setup at launch. It produces 469hp and 645Nm of torque. BMW has not confirmed the battery size yet, but it is expected to get 108.7kWh pack, similar to the iX3. The claimed WLTP range stands at an impressive 900km.

The i3 also supports ultra-fast 400kW DC charging, which can add up to 400km of range in just 10 minutes. It also supports 22kW AC charging.

Production of the new i3 will begin at BMW's Munich plant in August 2026, with global deliveries expected to start later in the year. As for India, the iX3 is expected to arrive first by early 2027. So, it remains to be seen whether BMW will bring the i3 sedan here as well.