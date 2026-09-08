/BMW i5 LWB launched, and it undercuts the Lexus ES 500e by lakhs

BMW i5 LWB: BMW has launched the i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India at an introductory price of Rs 79.6 lakh. This is a big deal because it's the brand's first electric sedan to be built locally, coming out of BMW's Chennai plant. Bookings opened back in August, and you can only get it in one variant for now: the eDrive35L M Sport. BMW did plan a limited First Edition at the same price, but all 99 units have already sold out.