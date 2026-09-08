/BMW i5 LWB launched, and it undercuts the Lexus ES 500e by lakhs

BMW i5 LWB: BMW has launched the i5 Long Wheelbase (LWB) in India at an introductory price of Rs 79.6 lakh. This is a big deal because it's the brand's first electric sedan to be built locally, coming out of BMW's Chennai plant. Bookings opened back in August, and you can only get it in one variant for now: the eDrive35L M Sport. BMW did plan a limited First Edition at the same price, but all 99 units have already sold out.
Powertrain
The i5 eDrive35L uses a single electric motor making 268hp and 410Nm, driving the rear wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 195kph. Power comes from an 81.6kWh battery, good for a claimed range of 669km. Fast charging tops out at 160kW, and BMW says you can go from 10 to 80 percent in just 33 minutes. For home charging, it supports up to 11kW AC, and comes with a BMW Wallbox charger.
Design
Size-wise, this sedan measures 5,175mm in length, 2,156mm in width, and 1,520mm in height, with a 3,105mm wheelbase. That makes it 115mm longer than the standard i5, with a 110mm longer wheelbase too. Design highlights include BMW's illuminated kidney grille, adaptive LED headlights, and 20-inch M alloy wheels. It also gets wraparound LED taillights, a welcome light feature, and a subtle '5' badge embossed on the C-pillar.
The M Sport Package brings unique bumpers with black gloss inserts, an M steering wheel, and two-tone leather seats. BMW has also added adaptive rear air suspension as standard, along with extra ground clearance suited to Indian roads. Buyers can choose from four colours: Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Carbon Black, and Oxide Grey.
Features
Inside, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 14.9-inch touchscreen. There's four-zone climate control, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting across the dashboard, and a panoramic glass roof. Rear passengers get their own AC controls, an armrest with cup holders, and wireless charging. The sedan also comes with a 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On safety, it features 8 airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, front-collision warning, rear cross-traffic warning, a 360-degree camera, and remote parking through your phone.
Rival
At this price, the i5 LWB costs just around Rs 3 lakh more than the petrol BMW 530Li. Its closest rival is the Lexus ES 500e, priced higher at Rs 91.2 lakh (ex-showroom), though it uses a smaller 74.68kWh battery and offers a less claimed range of 580km.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.