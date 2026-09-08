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BMW i5 LWB launched, and it undercuts the Lexus ES 500e by lakhs

The i5 eDrive35L uses a single electric motor making 268hp and 410Nm, driving the rear wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 195kph.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
BMW i5 LWB launched, and it undercuts the Lexus ES 500e by lakhs
Image Credit: BMW i5 LWB launched, and it undercuts the Lexus ES 500e by lakhs

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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