BMW iX1 LWB Launched At Rs 49 Lakh In India: Check Top 5 Highlights

BMW iX1 LWB Launched: BMW launched the all-electric version of the X1, called the iX1, at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The India-specific model comes exclusively in a long-wheelbase (LWB) format and is assembled locally at BMW’s Chennai plant. Notably, this is BMW’s first locally manufactured EV in India. Here are the 5 key details about the iX1:

1. BMW iX1 LWB: Design

The iX1 shares a similar design to the X1 (ICE), with minor EV-specific changes. These include a sealed-off front fascia with a faux kidney grille. It gets twin-pod LED projector headlights. The standard M Sport package enhances its sporty appeal with features like 18-inch M light alloy wheels and a prominent rear diffuser.

Other design elements include Satin Aluminium roof rails, sculpted LED taillights, square wheel arches, and flush door handles. The iX1 is available in five metallic colors: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, M Carbon Black, M Portimao Blue, and Sparkling Copper Grey.

2. BMW iX1 LWB: Dimensions

The iX1 is 4,616 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,800 mm, making it the longest SUV in its segment. Compared to the standard X1, the wheelbase is 112 mm longer, and the overall length is 116 mm more. The width remains unchanged at 1,845 mm.

3. BMW iX1 LWB: Interiors & Features

The cabin design mirrors the petrol and diesel X1, featuring a curved widescreen display that combines a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Some other features include: a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, 205W 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, leatherette upholstery, and more. Safety features include eight airbags, a park assist system, electronic parking brakes, and Level 2 ADAS functions like adaptive cruise control, front-collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

4. BMW iX1 LWB: Powertrain

The iX1 is powered by a PMS electric motor that delivers 201 bhp and 250 Nm. It's a front wheel drive vehicle. It uses a 66.4 kWh battery, offering a range of 531 km (MIDC). BMW claims that the SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. BMW provides a complimentary 11 kW Wallbox charger, which takes 6.5 hours to fully recharge the SUV.

5. BMW iX1 LWB: Price & Rivals

Priced at Rs 49.00 lakh (ex-showroom), the iX1 is offered in a single eDrive20L trim. It competes with models like the Mercedes-Benz EQA (Rs 67.20 lakh), Volvo EX40 Recharge (Rs 56.90 lakh), and Volvo C40 Recharge (Rs 62.95 lakh).