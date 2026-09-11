/BMW launches new i7 in India at Rs 1.95 crore - Range, features and specs

New Delhi: BMW India has launched the 2026 i7 facelift today, starting at Rs 1.95 crore for the eDrive 50 trim. Go for the top-spec M70 xDrive, and you're looking at Rs 2.65 crore. This mid-cycle update brings a stronger powertrain along with some styling changes inside and out. Along with the i7, BMW has also launched the updated 7 Series, priced the same at Rs 1.95 crore.