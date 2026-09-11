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BMW launches new i7 in India at Rs 1.95 crore - Range, features and specs

The base i7 eDrive 50 makes 455hp and 600Nm, hitting 100kph from a standstill in 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 210kph.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 07:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
BMW launches new i7 in India at Rs 1.95 crore - Range, features and specs
Image Credit: BMW launches new i7 in India at Rs 1.95 crore - Range, features and specs

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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