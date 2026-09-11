/BMW launches new i7 in India at Rs 1.95 crore - Range, features and specs

New Delhi: BMW India has launched the 2026 i7 facelift today, starting at Rs 1.95 crore for the eDrive 50 trim. Go for the top-spec M70 xDrive, and you're looking at Rs 2.65 crore. This mid-cycle update brings a stronger powertrain along with some styling changes inside and out. Along with the i7, BMW has also launched the updated 7 Series, priced the same at Rs 1.95 crore.
The base i7 eDrive 50 makes 455hp and 600Nm, hitting 100kph from a standstill in 5.5 seconds, with a top speed of 210kph. It uses a 112.5kWh battery, giving a claimed range of 728km (WLTP), which BMW says is a jump of 125km over the previous model.
The top-spec M70 xDrive is a different beast entirely, pushing out 680hp, with 1,015Nm in Sport mode and 1,100Nm when Sport Boost kicks in. That gets it from 0-100kph in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed capped at 250kph. Range naturally takes a hit here, coming in at 686km (WLTP).
On charging, a 250kW DC fast charger takes the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 28 minutes. BMW also claims just 10 minutes of charging adds around 235km of range. For home charging, a 22kW AC setup takes about six hours for a full charge. Both trims come with a free wallbox charger and installation included.
Exterior highlights
Visually, the i7 doesn't stray far from the outgoing car, but there are subtle tweaks. The kidney grille is now more squared off with an illuminated surround, and you get new LED headlamps and a revised front bumper. The M70 stands out with a bigger front air intake, M badges and larger 21-inch wheels.
BMW has introduced a new alloy wheel design, while retaining the flush door handles. At the back, there are new taillamps with a smoked finish, a reworked tailgate and updated bumper.
Interior features
The cabin is where BMW has made the most noticeable changes. Instead of a regular driver's display, you now get BMW's Panoramic Vision, a display that stretches across the base of the windscreen. The main touchscreen in the middle is a diamond-shaped 17.9-inch unit, running BMW's latest Operating System X, and there's also a new 14.6-inch passenger screen.
The dashboard has been redesigned too, with a new four-spoke steering wheel borrowed from BMW's newer Neue Klasse lineup. The rear still gets that massive 31.3-inch entertainment screen, along with powered doors as before. Sound comes from a Bowers & Wilkins system with Dolby Atmos.
Other features carried over include over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered ottomans, seats that are powered, heated, ventilated and offer a massage function, connected car tech, and ADAS.
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