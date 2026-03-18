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NewsAutoBMW M2 CS launched in India at Rs 1.66 crore - 302 kmph top speed
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BMW M2 CS launched in India at Rs 1.66 crore - 302 kmph top speed

BMW M2 CS: The new BMW M2 CS has officially been launched in India. This high-performance coupe will be sold as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and will be available in limited numbers.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BMW M2 CS launched in India at Rs 1.66 crore - 302 kmph top speedBMW M2 CS

BMW M2 CS launched in India: The new BMW M2 CS has officially been launched in India. This high-performance coupe will be sold as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model and will be available in limited numbers. BMW has priced it at Rs 1.66 crore (ex-showroom), making it a niche offering for enthusiasts who want serious performance in a compact package.

Performance
Based on the second-generation M2, the M2 CS takes things to another level. It delivers 530 hp and matches the performance of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe. Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox. The car is quick, too. It can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 km/h with the standard M Driver’s Package.

Engine and driving modes
Under the hood, the M2 CS gets a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine. It produces 530 hp and 650 Nm of torque. The engine is heavily inspired by BMW’s motorsport technology, including inputs from the M4 GT3 EVO racing car. It offers multiple driving modes, allowing drivers to switch between comfort, sport and track-focused settings.

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Design
In terms of design, the M2 CS looks aggressive and sporty. It uses a lot of carbon fibre parts to reduce weight. These include the roof, boot lid, mirror caps and rear diffuser. The car also gets a unique kidney grille design and a 'ducktail' rear spoiler. It rides on 19-inch front and 20-inch rear forged alloy wheels finished in Gold Bronze. These come with track-focused tyres as standard.

The chassis has been specially tuned for better performance. It sits 8 mm lower than the standard M2 and gets adaptive suspension. This helps improve stability and handling, especially during aggressive driving. The braking system is also strong, with M Compound brakes offered as standard and carbon ceramic brakes available as an option.

Cabin
Inside, the cabin feels sporty and premium. It gets lightweight carbon bucket seats, Alcantara finishes and Merino leather upholstery. The steering wheel also features Alcantara and carbon details. There is a Harman Kardon sound system for music, along with BMW's latest Operating System 8.5 and a head-up display.

The car also comes loaded with driving tech. Features like M Drift Analyser, M Laptimer and 10-stage traction control allow drivers to explore the car's performance on track. Safety is well covered too, with multiple airbags, stability control systems and driver assistance features.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

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