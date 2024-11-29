BMW M2 Facelift Launched In India: From Price To Performance, 5 Key Details To Know

BMW M2 Facelift: BMW has launched the new M2 in India with minor design updates, new color options, additional features, and improved performance, making it a more attractive option for sports car enthusiasts. Here are its key 5 details:

Price

The new M2 in India costs Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom), which is Rs 5 lakh more than the previous model. The car comes to India as a fully-imported CBU model, which contributes to the higher price.

Design Updates & Color Options

While the overall design remains similar, there are subtle cosmetic updates. The M2 now features black exhaust tailpipes as standard, and the BMW logo at the front and rear is finished in black with a silver outline.

The M light 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels are now available in new silver finish options. It gets a range of color options including Sao Paulo Yellow, Fire Red, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Grey.

Features

The M2 features a new flat-bottom steering wheel with an optional Alcantara finish. You can also opt for M Sport seats in Vernasca leather, now available in a dual-tone red and black theme. In terms of features, it offers a new twin-connected display housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

Engine

Under the hood, the M2 carries a 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six engine, mated to either an 8-speed automatic transmission or a 6-speed manual gearbox. It now produces 474 bhp and 600 Nm of torque (550 Nm in the manual version), an increase of 20 horses and 50 Nm.

Performance

With this power boost, the M2 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds with the automatic transmission, or 4.2 seconds with the manual. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but opting for the M Driver’s package increases it to 285 km/h.