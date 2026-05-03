BMW M440i convertible launched in India at Rs…; Check features, performance, and engine

BMW M440i convertible: BMW India has launched the BMW M440i Convertible at Rs 1.09 crore (ex-showroom), bringing a performance-focused open-top luxury coupe to the premium segment. The new model sits between everyday luxury convertibles and high-end sports cars, targeting buyers who want strong performance with open-air driving. It arrives as BMW expands its M Performance lineup in India, offering car enthusiasts a mix of speed, technology and everyday usability for city and highway driving.

BMW M440i Convertible: Design and exterior

The M440i Convertible carries BMW’s signature long bonnet and low-slung stance, paired with a fabric soft-top roof that opens in around 18 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. The front gets a bold grille, adaptive LED headlamps and M Sport bumpers that give it a sharper road presence.

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The car sits on 19-inch large alloy wheels, while subtle M badging highlights its performance identity. At the rear, slim LED tail lamps and a sculpted bumper complete the sporty look. BMW has designed it to balance elegance with aggression, making it suitable for both relaxed coastal drives and spirited highway runs.

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Performance and engine

Under the hood, the BMW M440i Convertible is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. It produces 374 hp and around 500 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels through BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox that delivers quick shifts for both relaxed cruising and aggressive acceleration.

BMW claims a 0–100 km/h sprint in just under 5 seconds, making it one of the quickest convertibles in its class. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. There are drive modes that allow users to switch between comfort and sport settings depending on road conditions.

Interior, features and tech

The cabin follows BMW’s latest design language with a curved digital display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment system running iDrive 8. Drivers get a fully digital cockpit, wireless connectivity, voice commands and connected car features.

It gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. Also, a 3-spoke steering wheel has been given with physical controls.

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The M440i also offers premium leather upholstery, ambient lighting and electrically adjustable sports seats for better support during spirited driving. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, stability control, parking assist and driver assistance features for highway comfort. A 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system enhances the in-cabin experience for long drives with the roof down.

With this launch, BMW aims to strengthen its performance convertible lineup in India, targeting enthusiasts who want open-top driving without sacrificing daily usability, comfort or strong on-road performance.