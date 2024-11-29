Advertisement
BMW Motorrad Announces Price Hike Of Up To 2.5% From January 1

BMW Bikes: BMW Motorrad India will increase prices by up to 2.5% across the model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BMW Motorrad: BMW Motorrad India will increase prices by up to 2.5% across the model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards. The strategic price corrections are driven by rising overall input costs and inflation pressures. The decision will support in ensuring profitability and high standards of BMW Motorrad, the company said in a statement.

Notably, BMW Motorrad officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017. Today, it has one of the widest portfolios of premium motorcycles and scooters in the country.

BMW Motorrad offers an exciting range of models: M - BMW M 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 XR, BMW M 1000 R; Adventure - BMW R 1300 GS, BMW F 900 GS, BMW F 900 GSA; Sport - BMW S 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 XR, BMW F 900 XR; Roadster - BMW S 1000 R; Heritage - BMW R 18 Transcontinental, BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nine T; Tour - BMW R 1250 RT, BMW K 1600 B, BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 GA; Urban Mobility - BMW C 400 GT and all-electric BMW CE 04.

In cooperation with TVS Motor Company, It also offers locally produced models, like BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS, BMW G 310 RR, and the all-electric BMW CE 02.

Earlier, the BMW Group had also announced a price hike for its car range. BMW India will increase prices by up to 3% across its portfolio. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards.

Notably, the range of locally produced BMW cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X3, X5, X7, and M340i. BMW India also offers i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, and XM (Hybrid) as completely built-up units (CBU).

