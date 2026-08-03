/BMW opens bookings for updated 7 Series and i7 in India

BMW has started taking bookings for the updated 7 Series and i7 in India, just over three months after they made their global debut. You can book one at a dealership or register your interest online through the BMW India website. This mid-life update brings a mix of design tweaks and power upgrades to the brand's flagship sedan. Let's take a look at what the international-spec model offers.
2026 BMW 7 Series exterior details
The front end looks cleaner now, and the biggest change here is the new illuminated kidney grille. The headlights have been redesigned too, split into two parts. The slim top section houses the DRLs, while a smaller lighting unit sits lower, tucked near the air curtains.
From the side, the design stays elegant and clean, and it keeps the flush door handles that blend into the body. There's also a new alloy wheel design. A neat little detail is the embossed '7' on the B-pillar, which only becomes visible when you open both doors on the same side.
At the back, the taillamps are slimmer and stretch further into the tailgate, with chrome detailing and smoked glass inside them. Like at the front, functional bits such as the boot release, rear camera, and washer nozzle are hidden away neatly. The rear bumper also gets a diffuser-style insert for a fresher look.
2026 BMW 7 Series interior and features
The dashboard has been completely redone. There's now a 17.9-inch central touchscreen and a 14.6-inch screen for the front passenger. The regular driver's display is gone, replaced by a full-width projection at the base of the windscreen. The infotainment display runs BMW's latest Operating System X, supports over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and comes with improved voice controls.
There's also a new four-spoke steering wheel inspired by BMW's older classic models. A Bowers & Wilkins sound system with up to 18 speakers comes as standard. The cabin lighting has been reworked too, with a full-width ambient strip across the dashboard, lit-up rear speaker grilles, lighting behind the front seats, and extra reading lights for rear passengers.
Seats get electric adjustment, heating, ventilation, massage, lumbar support, and heated armrests as standard. The front passenger seat can also slide all the way forward to free up legroom for whoever's sitting behind.
Rear entertainment gets a big upgrade too. The Theatre Screen, which was optional elsewhere, is now a 31.3-inch 8K touchscreen that handles video calls, streaming, and gaming. The rear door displays have been updated as well, letting passengers reposition the screen, adjust its angle, and control other cabin functions.
Powertrains
The 740i petrol and 740d diesel keep their 3-litre inline-six mild-hybrid engines, 8-speed automatic, and all-wheel drive, but both make more power now. The 740i produces 400hp and 580Nm, up by 19hp and 60Nm. The 740d now makes 313hp and 670Nm, a gain of 27hp and 20Nm. It's still unclear if BMW will bring a plug-in hybrid 7 Series to India, something rival Mercedes already offers on the S-Class.
The electric i7 gets updates too. The base i7 50 eDrive is replaced by the i7 50 xDrive, which now gets all-wheel drive and a bigger 112.4kWh battery, up from 101.7kWh. Power rises slightly to 455hp, and torque climbs by 10Nm to 660Nm. The range-topping i7 M70 xDrive also gets the larger battery, with power jumping from 650hp to 680hp and torque rising from 1,015Nm to as much as 1,100Nm.
Price expectations
The current 7 Series costs Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom) for both petrol and diesel, while the i7 ranges from Rs 2.1 crore to Rs 2.58 crore. With these updates, expect prices to go up a bit. For reference, the Mercedes S-Class currently costs between Rs 2.20 crore and Rs 2.38 crore.
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