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BMW opens bookings for updated 7 Series and i7 in India

BMW has started taking bookings for the updated 7 Series and i7 in India, just over three months after they made their global debut.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 12:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
BMW opens bookings for updated 7 Series and i7 in India
Image Credit: BMW 7 Series international-spec model

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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