/BMW opens bookings for updated 7 Series and i7 in India

The electric i7 gets updates too. The base i7 50 eDrive is replaced by the i7 50 xDrive, which now gets all-wheel drive and a bigger 112.4kWh battery, up from 101.7kWh. Power rises slightly to 455hp, and torque climbs by 10Nm to 660Nm. The range-topping i7 M70 xDrive also gets the larger battery, with power jumping from 650hp to 680hp and torque rising from 1,015Nm to as much as 1,100Nm.